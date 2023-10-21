Comedian killed by VAXX poison induced "rare cancer"

"Today’s podcast: The Jab Gab. Experts talking to comedians about Covid vaccines/vaccinations. #podcast #thejabgab #vaccinate #covid"

Rare cancer revealed as cause of Cal Wilson's death as stars pay tribute to 'shining soul' of comedy

"The cause of comedian Cal Wilson's death has been revealed as a rare form of cancer, as tributes to the giant of Australia's comedy scene continue being made.

The death of the revered comedian, writer and actor at the age of 53 took many by surprise, and her peers in the entertainment industry have described her as "amazingly talented and amazingly kind".

When news of her death was announced, the cause was initially described as a "short illness". The ABC has confirmed that illness was a rare cancer.

The stand-up comedian had a prolific career which included performing at the Melbourne International Comedy 14 times and regularly appearing on TV shows such as Skithouse, Thank God You're Here, Spicks and Specks, and Have You Been Paying Attention?

Prior to Wilson's death, a new season of The Great Australian Bake Off featuring her as co-host was in production.

Dozens of close friends and colleagues gathered on Wednesday evening at Melbourne comedy venue Comedy Republic to remember Wilson.

Venue owner Alex Dyson said the informal event cropped up after news of Wilson's death spread.

"A lot of people were feeling the same feelings, which [were] shock, sadness and love … and so they wanted to be around people feeling the same thing," he said.

"You don't really know where to go in those situations.

"People who knew and were touched by the majesty that was Cal Wilson were able to console each other a bit and share some stories."

