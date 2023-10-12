CHP Talks: Dr. Mary O’Connor—Protector of Patients’ Privacy

October 12, 2023: My guest this week is Dr. Mary Elizabeth O’Connor. Dr. O’Connor has been a family physician for 46 years. The past 18 years of her solo practice, she has focused on mental health and substance abuse disorders. In 2021, her medical licence was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for writing medical exemptions for her patients pertaining to vaccination and masks on children. They demanded her patient records which she refused based on patient privacy. She also refused a court order to divulge private patient information and was charged with contempt. Those charges have since been dropped but—due to her delicensure—Ontario has lost the services of a skilled, competent and caring family physician.

Dr. O’Conor recommends viewers visit Vlad Tepe’s blog for his insights on her story and other news items:

https://vladtepesblog.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/