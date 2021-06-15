© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Down to Earth Kapolei Serves Maskless Shopper After Discrimination Attempt
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • June 15, 2021
I entered and walked around in the store with no problems. It wasn't until I stood in line that the cashier asked me if I had a mask. They then attempted to deny me full and equal enjoyment of their public accommodation, but they yielded since I stood my lawful grounds. I must say, they were not bullies and you can have a reasonable conversation with them. Kelly was even amenable to sharing important legal information with his boss. So I give them credit for that.
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#DownToEarth #Masks #scamdemic #Maskless #Shopping #Hawaii #Kapolei
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#DownToEarth #Masks #scamdemic #Maskless #Shopping #Hawaii #Kapolei
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.