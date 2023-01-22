How Will God Bring Together the 144,000?

In the Revelation, we read about 144,000 people who represent God's end time Church. Well, we do seem to be getting closer to the events described in the book of Revelation... so who are the 144,000? And WHERE are they? Our community has spent three decades looking, and it's been a bit disappointing, to be honest. We can hardly find ONE person who wants to "follow the Lamb wherever he goes". But more recently, we have started to consider that this supernatural coming together of God's people.. the Bride of Christ in Revelation... may happen in a radically different way. Watch this video to learn more!
