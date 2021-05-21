© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Plight Of The Unvaxxed by Brother Nathanael
Follow
7
Share
Report
637 views • May 21, 2021
Brother Nathanael - 20 May 2021
Plandemic Road races down its slippery slope.
We’ve slid into the pit where—when all were once forced to muzzle themselves with masks—suddenly those who are vaccinated can go unmuzzled.
Brother Nathanael makes some interesting and logical points.
Plandemic Road races down its slippery slope.
We’ve slid into the pit where—when all were once forced to muzzle themselves with masks—suddenly those who are vaccinated can go unmuzzled.
Brother Nathanael makes some interesting and logical points.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.