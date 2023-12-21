Create New Account
WARNING Why You Should NEVER Take Methylene Blue With FOOD!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue + Vitamin C - The Ultimate Combo! - https://bitly.ws/XmHX

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


WARNING Why You Should NEVER Take Methylene Blue With FOOD!


Methylene blue is a blue organic dye that many people ingest because of its broad spectrum of detox, healing, and nootropic effects.


In today's video, one crucial thing you need to be aware of when taking Methylene Blue is why you should generally avoid taking any dose of Methylene Blue with food.


If you want to find out why, watch this video, "WARNING: Why You Should NEVER Take Methylene Blue With FOOD!" from start to FINISH!


