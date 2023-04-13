Is trump a PSYOP TROJAN HORSE OR SOMETHING WORSE?

Tough video to make as a 2x supporter, but some stuff does not add up, or does it? I HOPE I AM WRONG!! But questions need to be asked. When I combine this with the "cult-like' following and constant comparisons of trump as "savior" and always followed with Bible quotes by the Q believers, and religious type revivals of the "tour", I question things. I WANT TO BE WRONG, but as an independent thinker, I must go where facts lead and try to figure it out.