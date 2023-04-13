Is trump a PSYOP TROJAN HORSE OR SOMETHING WORSE?

Tough video to make as a 2x supporter, but some stuff does not add up, or does it? I HOPE I AM WRONG!! But questions need to be asked. When I combine this with the "cult-like' following and constant comparisons of trump as "savior" and always followed with Bible quotes by the Q believers, and religious type revivals of the "tour", I question things. I WANT TO BE WRONG, but as an independent thinker, I must go where facts lead and try to figure it out.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.