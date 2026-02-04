BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gavin de Becker - "Here's what's in childhood vaccines right now..."
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
184 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
59 views • 24 hours ago

:::::::"Here's what's in childhood vaccines right now...chicken embryo, cow fetus blood, human fetus DNA, worm ovary protein, monkey kidney."

Gavin de Becker


"Formaldehyde, polysorbate 80 & my favorite potassium chloride...that's the lethal injection chemical used by executioners."


There are no vaccine ingredients that actually promote & fortify health.


Vaccine ingredient lists, excipient lists & package inserts are the most important documents parents & all adults should research & read.


No one's health or immune system benefits from the blood collected from unborn calf hearts of slaughtered pregnant cows or the ovaries from chinese hamsters or the fall armyworm.


No one's health or immune system benefits from the unborn human lung & kidney organs harvested for growth of vaccines.


Vaccines are dose upon dose of toxins, chemicals & poisons that no one needs in their body.


Ingredients compiled from vaccine package inserts & the CDC excipient lists:


Animal organ ingredients...

SF9: Fall Armyworm Ovary

MDCK: Madin Darby Canine Kidney

VERO: African Green Monkey Kidney

FRHL: Fetal Rhesus Monkey Lung

CHO: Chinese Hamster Ovary

PK-15: Pork Kidney

RK-13: Rabbit Kidney


Human organ ingredients...

WALVAX-2: Human Lung

HEK-293: Human Embryo Kidney

MRC-5: Human Lung

WI-38: Human Lung

RA 27-3: Human Kidney

PER-C6: Human Retina

IMR-90: Human Lung


Other modern vaccine ingredients...

Polysorbate 80

Aluminum

Formaldehyde

Neomycin

Kanamycin

Streptomycin

mRNA

M59 Squalene

Acetone

Sodium Borate (Borax)

2-Phenoxyethanol (Phenol)

SV40

Triton X-100

Bovine Calf Serum

Poultry Serum

Potassium Chloride

Keywords
vaccine ingredientsvaccine deceitgavin de beckerwitch brew
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The science of timing: When to sip green tea for maximum benefit

The science of timing: When to sip green tea for maximum benefit

Willow Tohi
A cascade of compromises: Cholesterol drug recalls expose systemic flaws

A cascade of compromises: Cholesterol drug recalls expose systemic flaws

Willow Tohi
The three snacks nutrition experts say can transform your health

The three snacks nutrition experts say can transform your health

Cassie B.
A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah&#8217;s dual reality

A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah’s dual reality

Willow Tohi
6 Natural solutions to address GOUT, the &#8220;disease of kings&#8221;

6 Natural solutions to address GOUT, the “disease of kings”

Ramon Tomey
Winter immunity boost: Natural strategies to stay cold-free all season

Winter immunity boost: Natural strategies to stay cold-free all season

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy