Gavin de Becker - "Here's what's in childhood vaccines right now..."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
:::::::"Here's what's in childhood vaccines right now...chicken embryo, cow fetus blood, human fetus DNA, worm ovary protein, monkey kidney."
Gavin de Becker
"Formaldehyde, polysorbate 80 & my favorite potassium chloride...that's the lethal injection chemical used by executioners."
There are no vaccine ingredients that actually promote & fortify health.
Vaccine ingredient lists, excipient lists & package inserts are the most important documents parents & all adults should research & read.
No one's health or immune system benefits from the blood collected from unborn calf hearts of slaughtered pregnant cows or the ovaries from chinese hamsters or the fall armyworm.
No one's health or immune system benefits from the unborn human lung & kidney organs harvested for growth of vaccines.
Vaccines are dose upon dose of toxins, chemicals & poisons that no one needs in their body.
Ingredients compiled from vaccine package inserts & the CDC excipient lists:
Animal organ ingredients...
SF9: Fall Armyworm Ovary
MDCK: Madin Darby Canine Kidney
VERO: African Green Monkey Kidney
FRHL: Fetal Rhesus Monkey Lung
CHO: Chinese Hamster Ovary
PK-15: Pork Kidney
RK-13: Rabbit Kidney
Human organ ingredients...
WALVAX-2: Human Lung
HEK-293: Human Embryo Kidney
MRC-5: Human Lung
WI-38: Human Lung
RA 27-3: Human Kidney
PER-C6: Human Retina
IMR-90: Human Lung
Other modern vaccine ingredients...
Polysorbate 80
Aluminum
Formaldehyde
Neomycin
Kanamycin
Streptomycin
mRNA
M59 Squalene
Acetone
Sodium Borate (Borax)
2-Phenoxyethanol (Phenol)
SV40
Triton X-100
Bovine Calf Serum
Poultry Serum
Potassium Chloride