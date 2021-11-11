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Inflation Soars - People stealing stores blind. The Ho dancing. I can not take much more of this craziness.
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60 views • November 11, 2021
This is getting old. How about watching the Ho dancing. Makes you want to jump through the screen and strangle her with your bare hands. By the way, anybody seen Newsom ? Is he still down in his Pedo Dungeon under his home office ?
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