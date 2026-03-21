Trump's Secret Executive Order That Will End the Fed





FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v770xii-341-paper-ounces-for-every-real-one-the-great-silver-heist-is-about-to-end.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





The blueprint was written in 2017. The technology was built in secret. The players are in position. And the transition you've been waiting for was planned from the very beginning.





In this revelatory briefing, Rob Cunningham exposes Executive Order 13772—the seven core principles for a brand new monetary architecture, delivered to the U.S. Treasury in 2017. Eighteen months later, the report landed: a complete blueprint for distributed ledger technology, blockchain, atomic settlement, and a financial system built on transparency instead of debt.





Then the pieces started falling into place. The same Treasury official who helped design the report went to work at Ripple. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suddenly sued Ripple—locking down the very technology the government had just blueprint. Coincidence? Or cover?





Cunningham draws the line from 2017 to today: Federal Reserve notes are fraudulent documents. You cannot pay off debt with more debt. The old system is collapsing because it was built on lies. The new system—the one Trump ordered into existence eight years ago—is ready and waiting.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.