© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Vaccine Adverse Reactions 2021 (MIRRORED)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
2277 views • July 31, 2021
COVID Vaccine Adverse Reactions 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel lurvnbeauty at:-
https://rumble.com/vk5t76-covid-vaccine-adverse-reactions-2021.html
Rumble — A compilation of covid vaccine adverse reactions and testimonials.
As of 10th July 2021
US: 10,991 vaccine deaths | 9,274 permanently disabled | 463,456 injury reports
UK: 1,470 vaccine deaths | 317,025 injury reports
EU: 18,928 vaccine deaths | 1,823,219 injury reports
Subscribe for part 2 soon to come. Share this everywhere.
- - -
Government data sources:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992565/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print_-_DLP_02.06.2021.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992564/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print_-_DLP_02.06.2021.pdf
Eudravigilance
Moderna: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+40983312
Pfizer: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+42325700
AZ: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+40995439
Mirrored from Rumble channel lurvnbeauty at:-
https://rumble.com/vk5t76-covid-vaccine-adverse-reactions-2021.html
Rumble — A compilation of covid vaccine adverse reactions and testimonials.
As of 10th July 2021
US: 10,991 vaccine deaths | 9,274 permanently disabled | 463,456 injury reports
UK: 1,470 vaccine deaths | 317,025 injury reports
EU: 18,928 vaccine deaths | 1,823,219 injury reports
Subscribe for part 2 soon to come. Share this everywhere.
- - -
Government data sources:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992565/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print_-_DLP_02.06.2021.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992564/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print_-_DLP_02.06.2021.pdf
Eudravigilance
Moderna: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+40983312
Pfizer: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+42325700
AZ: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&;PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+40995439
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.