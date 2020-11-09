ELECTION: DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS (USED IN 88 % OF STATES 2020 ELECTION ) HAS TIES TO GA GOV BRIAN KEMP, SOROS, PELOSI, FEINSTEIN, MITCH McCONNELL, R. MUELLER, BOARD MEMBER OBAMA AMBASSADOR

Dominion Voting Systems is an election services company from Canada that is responsible for technology used to count votes in many of the close battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. Issues have arisen in some of those states, such as Michigan and Georgia, propelling Dominion into the spotlight.Dominion Voting Systems is a company from Toronto, Canada, that has headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and is one of three major firms providing voting machines in U.S. elections.A 2014 form filed with the State of California says Dominion was founded in 2003 in Canada and 2009 in the U.S. Its principal officers were listed then as John Poulos, CEO; Ian MacVicar, CFO; and James Hoover, VP of Product Line Management. Other articles say Poulos and Hoover are the co-founders.Since the 2016 election especially, Dominion and other large voting firms have faced increasing Congressional scrutiny. It’s not unusual for big firms under the Congressional microscope to hire people or firms with ties to other power players; Dominion has ties to the Clinton Foundation. The company has used lobbying firms that employ lobbyists with ties to major figures like Georgia’s Republican governor and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a lobbyist who donated money to Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Increasing the scrutiny, it has also worked with firms tied to George Soros and Robert Mueller and gets some components from China. A former ambassador named by former President Barack Obama sits on the board of a company that acquired it in 2018.The company’s equipment is used in North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania – key states where President Donald Trump’s campaign has raised concerns or that are still being counted. The major television networks have called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden, but Trump has not conceded.“The three top-tier vendors, Election Systems and Software, Hart Intercivic, and Dominion Voting Systems covering approximately 92% of the total eligible voter population,” a major 2017 study on voting companies by the Penn Wharton Public Policy Initiative said. Truthout reported that the company “was recently acquired by New York-based hedge fund Staple Street Capital.”An executive board member of Staple Street Capital, William Earl Kennard, is a former ambassador to the EU who was appointed to that position by former President Barack Obama. In 2018, Dominion announced it had been acquired by its management team and Staple Street Capital. On November 6, Kennard was named to the board of WarnerMedia parent AT&T, which owns CNN.