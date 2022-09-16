Batman & C19 Virus Isolators

A batman and c19 virus isolating scientists are spotted by Jeff 4 Justice at a medical freedom rally in Los Angeles, CA. ▼ Click "More" for additional information
Thank you for watching.
💬 Comment
Please share your reaction in the comments section. I do my best to reply back.
🔗 Share On Social Media
Please share this video link on your social media. I am an entirely self-funded, independent media creator with no funds for advertising as of the time of this upload. By sharing the link, you help me achieve more visibility.
💻 My Social Media Presence
At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
📬 Email List
At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for my Jeff 4 Justice email list. Rest assured I limit the number of emails I send out to a reasonable amount of 1-2 per month.
👍 Free Ways To Support This Channel
If you enjoy this channel, here are some ways to show support:
• Please up-vote the video
• Please click the subscribe or follow button
• Please share this video on your social media pages
🎥 Best Playback Quality Option
To view this video in the best possible visual quality, it may be possible to select a 720p or 1080p playback option on this platform. There should be a gear-looking icon around where the video is located on the screen. If you’re unable to find it, let me know in the comments section. This may not be available on all platforms.
▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice
Keywords:
#Jeff4Justice
#independentmedia
#politics
#news
#realnews
#journalism
#indienews
#indiemedia
#indiejournalism
#independentnews
#independentjournalism
#commentary
#politicalcommentary
#interview
#politicalinterview
#medicalfreedom
#wewillnotcomply
#covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.