Netanyahu's response to the decision by the UK, Australia & Canada to recognize Palestine (this speaking to his people), then (another video coming up, where he spoke English to the us).

“We will have to fight at the UN and in every other arena against the false propaganda and the calls for a Palestinian state that would endanger our existence and serve as a reward for terror,” Netanyahu said in response to the decision by the U.K., Australia, and Canada to recognize Palestine.





Adding: Israel’s National Security Minister Ben-Gvir called for urgent “countermeasures” after several countries recognized Palestine.

The recognition of Britain, Canada, and Australia of a "Palestinian state," as a reward for the murderers of the Nukhba, requires immediate countermeasures: the immediate application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and the complete crushing of the "Palestinian" terror authority.

I intend to submit a proposal for the application of sovereignty at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Adding: Japan bows to US pressure, refuses to recognize Palestine at UN

While US allies like the UK, Australia, Canada, and France prepare to back Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly, Japan is quietly stepping back—and the reason is clear: Washington said no, the South China Morning Post reports.

🇺🇸The US “conveyed its opposition to Japan” on the matter, leading Tokyo to abandon recognition despite its longstanding official support for a two-state solution, Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun writes.

“I find Japan’s position embarrassing,” an advisor to the Japanese government on foreign affairs told the SCMP. “Japan said previously that it was ‘considering’ the situation, but deciding against recognising Palestine was almost certainly some kind of gesture to the US,” he added.

👉Japan’s decision highlights its fragile diplomatic autonomy and fear of "annoying" Donald Trump—even as Israel’ assault on Gaza has killed over 65,000 and triggered a historic humanitarian crisis, the newspaper concludes.