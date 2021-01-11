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CDC started COVERING the Fraud in April 2020 = Montana Doc - COVID 19 death certificates manipulated
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231 views • January 11, 2021
This is from April 2020, Proves the Covid is a Political Plandemic and not at Virus they are trying to solve. Mirror: https://youtu.be/_5wn1qs_bBk
Dr. Anne Bukacek is a longtime Montana physician with over 30 years' experience practicing medicine. Signing death certificates is a routine part of her job.
In this brief video, Dr. Bukacek blows the whistle on the way the CDC is instructing physicians to exaggerate COVID 19 deaths on death certificates.
Of course, Dr. Bukacek speaks as an individual, representing herself only; she is not speaking on behalf of the national or Montana ACP, the MMA or the Flathead Health Board.
Dr. Anne Bukacek is a longtime Montana physician with over 30 years' experience practicing medicine. Signing death certificates is a routine part of her job.
In this brief video, Dr. Bukacek blows the whistle on the way the CDC is instructing physicians to exaggerate COVID 19 deaths on death certificates.
Of course, Dr. Bukacek speaks as an individual, representing herself only; she is not speaking on behalf of the national or Montana ACP, the MMA or the Flathead Health Board.
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