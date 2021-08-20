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Finally! Trump Comes Out Against Pfizer “Booster Shots” – FULL SHOW 8/19/21
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401 views • August 20, 2021
Tune in to this special Thursday broadcast where Infowars host Alex Jones will document the huge awakening & resistance to the medical tyranny! Meanwhile, the greatest hostage situation in US history is taking place in Afghanistan directly under Biden’s orders!
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