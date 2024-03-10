Create New Account
New Potential Witness in Fani Willis Case Comes Forward | Sekulow
Published 19 hours ago

MAJOR UPDATE: New Potential Witness in Fani Willis Case Comes Forward  |  American Center for Law and Justice

In another shocking blow to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Deputy District Attorney from a neighboring county in Georgia has come forward with details that point to obstruction of justice on Willis’ part regarding the timing of her inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade.

perjurycompromisedlied under oathfani willismisconduct hearing

