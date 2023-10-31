The Six Billion Dollar Man (Night Call)

Session recording of variations on a theme.
This performance also includes a re-recording of a piece titled "Night Call", which was originally composed in 1987.
This session was originally meant to accompany a video montage of the current events happening between Israel and Palestine, but due to copyright issues and the ever changing state of affairs, I decided to simply upload this performance and share it with those of you who may find it inspiring.
Peace.
