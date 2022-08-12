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Stew Peters Full Show: Feds Spend BILLIONS to Weaponize IRS
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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2021 views • August 12, 2022

Unvaxxed 3-Year-Old DENIED HEART TRANSPLANT! Feds Spend BILLIONS to Weaponize IRS. DeAnna Lorraine joins to expose how the IRS is weaponizing their special agents for "dangerous assignments," permitting the use of deadly force, and how China is employing facial recognition on their school children.  Cincinnati Children's Hospital is denying a 3-year-old his heart transplant, and father Wyatt Smith and aunt Stephanie join to share how the child's vaccine status is preventing his right to life.  A mysterious virus is rampaging through Canada’s daycare centers. Children as young as two-years-old are being put on oxygen. Chris Sky joins to call out the media's silence and warn about the coming severe food shortages.  Edward Szall joins to expose the FBI's attempts at DESTROYING President Donald Trump's life by raiding his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida.

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trumpalex jonesrussiairsfederal reservebidenputinfaucideanna lorrainestew petersdr jane rudymonkeypox
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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