Deanna Kline reveals that the COVID vaccine increased morbidity and mortality

Steve Kirsch





March 21, 2024





Deanna Kline, RN, MSN, AGNP has been with a geriatric medical practice in the US for over 7 years (size ~1,000 patients).





Prior to 2021, all-cause deaths per year were between 7 to 10 people. In 2021, there were 13 deaths. In 2022, there were 36 deaths. In 2023, there were 48 deaths.





Deanna attributes the nearly 5X increase in deaths to the COVID vaccine.





Around 75% of the elderly were vaccinated and the vaccinated had uniformly higher mortality and morbidity.





There was NO reduction in COVID cases in the vaccinated; if anything, they were more likely to be sick.





In addition, she noticed that six cases of RSV in the elderly where normally there would be zero cases. All 6 cases recently received the booster shot.





Also, the vaccinated were more likely to suffer from long COVID compared to the unvaccinated.





Based on her experience at the clinic, Deanna doesn't recommend the COVID vaccine for anyone.





I am still trying to find a clinic where the results were exactly the opposite, but there appear to be no "success stories."





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kk28f-deanna-kline-reveals-that-the-covid-vaccine-increased-morbidity-and-mortali.html