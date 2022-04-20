Live With Dr. Judy Mikovits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins me on the show today. She is a research scientist in the fields of immunology, epigenetics, and natural-products chemistry; AND she is also the New York Times Bestselling Author of various books including: Plague, Plague of Corruption, and Ending Plague. Most recently, she released a documentary called “Plandemic” that has been viewed by over 1 billion people worldwide! Visit her website to support her works: https://therealdrjudy.com/
☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness keep information like this coming! ☆
~ L I N K S ~
➞ DONATE AT:
https://www.lauralynn.tv/
OR AT: [email protected]
➞ SHOP:
https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
➞ TWITTER:
@LauraLynnTT
➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
➞ RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
➞ BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/
➞ YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler
➞ TWITCH:
https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
➞ DLIVE:
https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
➞ ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
➞ GETTR:
https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn