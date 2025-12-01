BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
100% of vaccinees have the amyloid fybril micro bloodclots + MOST IMPORTANT STUFF part II
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
240 followers
0
186 views • 1 day ago

Full title: 100% of vaccinees have the amyloid fybril micro bloodclots according to a new peer reviewed scientific study! + MOST IMPORTANT STUFF parts I & II


BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, every participant had amyloid microclots —the same pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide.

Nov 17, 2025

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH


A new peer-reviewed study has quietly revealed one of the most consequential biological findings of the pandemic era — and the authors never acknowledge it: Every single vaccinated participant in the study had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.


BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-anomalous-amyloid


BREAKTHROUGH: Nattokinase Experimentally Eliminates 84% of Amyloid Microclots — a Pathology Recently Found in 100% of COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals Tested

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breakthrough-nattokinase-experimentally


Perfect Society on CoinTree for cointributions:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety




importantglobal genocidemrnadr peter mcculloughadept p3spike protein bioweapondarpa milmass extermination program
