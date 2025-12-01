100% of vaccinees have the amyloid fybril micro bloodclots + MOST IMPORTANT STUFF part II

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full title: 100% of vaccinees have the amyloid fybril micro bloodclots according to a new peer reviewed scientific study! + MOST IMPORTANT STUFF parts I & II
BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated
In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, every participant had amyloid microclots —the same pathology behind the large white fibrous clots now being pulled from corpses worldwide.
Nov 17, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
A new peer-reviewed study has quietly revealed one of the most consequential biological findings of the pandemic era — and the authors never acknowledge it: Every single vaccinated participant in the study had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-anomalous-amyloid
BREAKTHROUGH: Nattokinase Experimentally Eliminates 84% of Amyloid Microclots — a Pathology Recently Found in 100% of COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals Tested
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breakthrough-nattokinase-experimentally
