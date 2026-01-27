© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 PRIVATE JET CRASHES & EXPLODES at Maine Airport! 8 Aboard in Snowstorm 😱
SHOCKING: Bombardier Challenger 600 with 8 people crashes during takeoff at Bangor Int'l Airport amid brutal winter storm. Overturns, catches fire – FAA/NTSB investigating. Injuries unknown. Houston-registered jet.
Jan 25, 7:45pm ET | Runway 33 | Low visibility snow.
