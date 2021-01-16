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Banda alergare, radiatie electromagnetica
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54 views • January 16, 2021
Am reusit sa masuram o banda de alergare. Avand un motor electric ne asteptam sa avem o densitate mare a fluxului electromagnetic. La 10-15 cm de motor, am masurat o densitate de peste 10mG. Atunci cand banda se invarte cu 12 km/ora, in siguranta o sa fiti cam la 50 de cm de motorul electric.
Expertii independenti spun ca nu trebuie sa stam mult timp intr-un camp electromagnetic mai mare de 1 mG.
Nu am reusit sa intelegem foarte bine cat ne afecteaza un camp electromagnetic mare, daca suntem expusi foarte putin timp. Studiile vorbesc de expunere indelungata.
Expertii independenti spun ca nu trebuie sa stam mult timp intr-un camp electromagnetic mai mare de 1 mG.
Nu am reusit sa intelegem foarte bine cat ne afecteaza un camp electromagnetic mare, daca suntem expusi foarte putin timp. Studiile vorbesc de expunere indelungata.
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