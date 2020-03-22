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Alessio Rastani - Goldman Sachs (The Federal Reserve) Runs The World
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32 views • March 22, 2020
Financial trader Alessio Rastani gets on BBC News and lets rip with the truth of Goldman Sachs (major owner of the Federal Reserve system), benefiting from economic crises to the absolute shock and horror of the bought and paid for propaganda journalists. The Governments don't rule the world. Goldman Sachs rules the world. He predicted in a downturn the savings of millions would vanish. His comments may have been a little early though more relevant in 2020.
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