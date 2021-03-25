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Jackfruit Jerk Daiquiri
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12 views • March 25, 2021
The jackfruit, also known as the jack tree, is a species of tree in the fig, mulberry, and breadfruit family. As strange as this fruit looks—when you get to the inside, its texture looks like shredded meat—ripe jackfruit has a surprisingly sweet flavor like a combination of mango, pineapple, and banana, or in other words, exactly like Juicy Fruit gum. When it comes on to Jamaica, Jerk Sauce is ideal for the cuisine. Adding the Mango jerk sauce was the best combination for the cocktail.
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