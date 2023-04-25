Create New Account
Ronald Reagan - "A Time For Choosing". Like In The 1960's, Today We Have A Time For Choosing.
TruthSeeker
Published 15 hours ago

This is the speech Ronald Reagan gave for the Barry Goldwater campaign on October 27, 1964 before a televised audience. The speech is titled "A Time For Choosing."

From the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum.

https://www.reaganlibrary.gov/archives/speech/time-choosing-speech

