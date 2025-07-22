Alien technology in our universe, U.S. debt collapse and geoengineering wake-up call (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 22, 2025)

- Interviews and AI Engine Highlights (0:00)

- DMSO Documentary and Healing Properties (6:30)

- Stable Coins and US Treasury Debt (17:01)

- Alien Object and Scientific Analysis (30:12)

- Biblical Prophecies and Comet Impacts (45:22)

- Geoengineering and Weather Control (1:05:33)

- California Fires and Government Response (1:15:18)

- Legislative Efforts and Distractions (1:18:47)

- Historical Data and Military Involvement (1:21:54)

- Environmental Impact and Future Projections (1:24:56)

- Mass Migration and Rare Earth Minerals (1:26:56)

- Psychological Defense Mechanisms and Nuclear Power (1:28:21)

- Climate Engineering and Weather Warfare (1:32:28)

- Legislation and International Agreements (1:39:09)

- Energy Storage and Renewable Energy (1:42:33)

- Stablecoins and Central Control Grid (2:03:01)

- Organized Crime and Financial System (2:12:38)

- BRICS System and Stablecoin Threat (2:19:57)

- Practical Steps for Individuals (2:24:32)

- Health and Nutrition (2:30:10)





