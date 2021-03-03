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Lethal Candida Outbreak Blamed On COVID
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136 views • March 03, 2021
This an excerpt from the following video from Christian of the Last American Vagabond
Lethal Candida Outbreak Blamed On COVID, WHO Admits co2 Mask Buildup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0vRR2QD6ZQ&;list=LL&index=3
LINKS
Masks
https://www.healthing.ca/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/it-sounds-gross-but-the-humidity-in-your-mask-is-good-for-you
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/researchers-propose-humidity-masks-may-lessen-severity-covid-19
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006349521001168
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7002e3.htm
https://www.everydayhealth.com/coronavirus/your-mask-may-be-causing-candida-growth-in-your-mouth/
https://thefamilydentalcenter.com/blog/mask-mouth-yes-it-is-a-real-thing/
https://www.perio.org/consumer/other-systemic-diseases
https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/covid-unleashes-the-lurking-scourge-candida-auris
https://www.smchealth.org/sites/main/files/file-attachments/2020-08-19_mdroandcovid-19containmentcahan081920.pdf?1597881499
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X20307904?dgcid=rss_sd_all
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/masks-lead-to-bacterial-pneumonia-oral-thrush-systemic-inflammation-may-be-the-cause-of-long-haul-covid/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/do-masks-cause-bacterial-pneumonia/
https://twitter.com/FOX5Atlanta/status/1363265969385320452
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/60-percent-covid-deaths-england-were-disabled-people-child-vaccine-trials-does-covid-cause-mis-c/
https://www.cdc.gov/mis-c/
https://twitter.com/critpraxis/status/1363263507370827777
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1363231959053385733
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/doctor-puts-on-six-face-masks-in-video-to-debunk-idea-that-they-lower-oxygen-levels-1.5025293
https://www.fox6now.com/news/masks-dont-reduce-your-oxygen-levels-doctor-debunks-facial-covering-claim-in-experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5npQivAmcE
https://www.bbc.com/news/53108405
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/mask-myth-debunked-face-coverings-don-t-hurt-lung-function-n1241721
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/wear-a-mask-doctor-demonstrates-how-prolonged-mask-wearing-does-not-lead-to-carbon-dioxide-retention
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/19/health/post-covid-syndrome-long-haulers-gupta-wellness/index.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9283887/Dr-Fauci-says-severe-winter-storms-delayed-distribution-6-MILLION-COVID-19-vaccine-doses.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/supermarket-calls-cops-disabled-man-not-wearing-mask-tries-make-him-wear-yellow-sticker
Lethal Candida Outbreak Blamed On COVID, WHO Admits co2 Mask Buildup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0vRR2QD6ZQ&;list=LL&index=3
LINKS
Masks
https://www.healthing.ca/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/it-sounds-gross-but-the-humidity-in-your-mask-is-good-for-you
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/researchers-propose-humidity-masks-may-lessen-severity-covid-19
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006349521001168
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7002e3.htm
https://www.everydayhealth.com/coronavirus/your-mask-may-be-causing-candida-growth-in-your-mouth/
https://thefamilydentalcenter.com/blog/mask-mouth-yes-it-is-a-real-thing/
https://www.perio.org/consumer/other-systemic-diseases
https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/covid-unleashes-the-lurking-scourge-candida-auris
https://www.smchealth.org/sites/main/files/file-attachments/2020-08-19_mdroandcovid-19containmentcahan081920.pdf?1597881499
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X20307904?dgcid=rss_sd_all
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/masks-lead-to-bacterial-pneumonia-oral-thrush-systemic-inflammation-may-be-the-cause-of-long-haul-covid/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/do-masks-cause-bacterial-pneumonia/
https://twitter.com/FOX5Atlanta/status/1363265969385320452
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/60-percent-covid-deaths-england-were-disabled-people-child-vaccine-trials-does-covid-cause-mis-c/
https://www.cdc.gov/mis-c/
https://twitter.com/critpraxis/status/1363263507370827777
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1363231959053385733
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/doctor-puts-on-six-face-masks-in-video-to-debunk-idea-that-they-lower-oxygen-levels-1.5025293
https://www.fox6now.com/news/masks-dont-reduce-your-oxygen-levels-doctor-debunks-facial-covering-claim-in-experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5npQivAmcE
https://www.bbc.com/news/53108405
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/mask-myth-debunked-face-coverings-don-t-hurt-lung-function-n1241721
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/wear-a-mask-doctor-demonstrates-how-prolonged-mask-wearing-does-not-lead-to-carbon-dioxide-retention
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/19/health/post-covid-syndrome-long-haulers-gupta-wellness/index.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9283887/Dr-Fauci-says-severe-winter-storms-delayed-distribution-6-MILLION-COVID-19-vaccine-doses.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/supermarket-calls-cops-disabled-man-not-wearing-mask-tries-make-him-wear-yellow-sticker
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