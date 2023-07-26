Create New Account
Tough on China Spies - Donald Trump is Stupid
Published 17 hours ago

Chump brags about tariffs on China. How about the Chinese spies working with members of congress like Eric Fartswell? Chump cares about tariffs while members of Congress are giving away American security. Chump could have investigated Fartswell's traitorous actions but Chump played around with tariff instead because Donald Chump is Stupid.

Watch Original Fartgate News Story: https://youtu.be/0YeEau_429M

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #fartgate #china #chinaspy #ericswallwell #ericfartswell #fartswell #chinatrade #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

