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Variants Of Concern And Under Investigation in England
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40 views • June 20, 2021
Israeli/ UK Data Show That The Controversial Vaccines Increase Prevalence Of Variants & Death Rates
Credit to Tim Truth
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigationin EnglandTechnical briefing 14:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/991343/Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing_14.pdf
Source: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Ukisraelvariantstudies-1:6
Credit to Tim Truth
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigationin EnglandTechnical briefing 14:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/991343/Variants_of_Concern_VOC_Technical_Briefing_14.pdf
Source: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Ukisraelvariantstudies-1:6
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