A resurfaced speech from 2009, former UK MP Criticizes Israel's military actions in Gaza - Referring to the 2008-2009 Gaza Massacre

'My grandmother did not die to provide cover for Israeli soldiers murdering Palestinian grandmothers in Gaza'
◾️In a resurfaced speech from 2009, former UK MP Sir Gerald Kaufman criticises Israel's military actions in Gaza, referring to the 2008-2009 Gaza Massacre, Israel's three-week military offensive against the Gaza Strip that killed almost 1,400 Palestinians.
