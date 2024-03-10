Create New Account
A resurfaced speech from 2009, former UK MP Criticizes Israel's military actions in Gaza - Referring to the 2008-2009 Gaza Massacre
Published 17 hours ago

'My grandmother did not die to provide cover for Israeli soldiers murdering Palestinian grandmothers in Gaza'

◾️In a resurfaced speech from 2009, former UK MP Sir Gerald Kaufman criticises Israel's military actions in Gaza, referring to the 2008-2009 Gaza Massacre, Israel's three-week military offensive against the Gaza Strip that killed almost 1,400 Palestinians.

