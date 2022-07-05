Highland Park Shooter Robert E Crimo III: Proof His CIA MK Ultra Handlers Edited His Social Media

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Upon the release of the Highland Park, Illinois' shooters name, I immediately searched the Internet and connected his name to a YouTube Channel and an Instagram account. I found that he or 'they' started a YouTube Channel on June 23rd, 2022 and this YouTube Channel was connected to an Instagram account that had been started by Robert Crimo 7 years ago, which is obviously false because he would have been only 14 years old and he had only two posts on his page. One from March 29th, 2022 and the other was his (I'll call it his Manifesto) which was posted on July 4th, 2022. You will see that both his social media sites changed throughout yesterday (July 4th) and overnight they were altered. Which made me ask the question: If he was arrested and placed in custody in the early eveningof July 4th, then who altered his YouTube Channel and edited his Instagram page (today) on July 5th?
Related links:
Robert E Crimo III YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWmtdeTdmRKOQRyYoEbgIaQ
Robert E Crimo Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/robertecrimoiii/
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