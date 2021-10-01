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LOOKING GLASS TECH SAYS THE GOOD GUYS WIN THE WAR GAME
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377 views • October 01, 2021
Length:
11 minutes
> Description:
"In the late nineties, the elites that rule the world realized they had a problem, a BIG problem, something that sent them into a panic. With the use of a device known as the ‘Looking Glass’ they had been able to manipulate the course of history by looking into the future and working out which steps would get them to their desired outcome, the probabilities were endless but they could use the Looking Glass to make the choices that would further their plans for total control. But a problem came up, from 2012 onwards, no matter what course of action they chose the result coming back was an inevitable event; all timelines collapsed into one unmovable, unstoppable event - the Great Awakening.
Listen to this fascinating excerpt from an interview with Bill Wood, ex Navy Seal (Team Seal 9) who received training in Area 51.
The good news - the inevitable ending is the happy ending."
> Sourced from:
Telegram (original source unknown)
> Comments:
Share with those who could use a morale boost — to keep their spirits up.
11 minutes
> Description:
"In the late nineties, the elites that rule the world realized they had a problem, a BIG problem, something that sent them into a panic. With the use of a device known as the ‘Looking Glass’ they had been able to manipulate the course of history by looking into the future and working out which steps would get them to their desired outcome, the probabilities were endless but they could use the Looking Glass to make the choices that would further their plans for total control. But a problem came up, from 2012 onwards, no matter what course of action they chose the result coming back was an inevitable event; all timelines collapsed into one unmovable, unstoppable event - the Great Awakening.
Listen to this fascinating excerpt from an interview with Bill Wood, ex Navy Seal (Team Seal 9) who received training in Area 51.
The good news - the inevitable ending is the happy ending."
> Sourced from:
Telegram (original source unknown)
> Comments:
Share with those who could use a morale boost — to keep their spirits up.
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