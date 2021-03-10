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Calgary Peace Officers Taking Photos of Babies Toddlers and Children at A Church and Day Care
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71 views • March 10, 2021
As with every single corrupt politician out there, perversion and sick behaviour run amok. This time Calgary mayor now keyed men she instructed his by-law officers to sit in front of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's church and take photographs of children and babies.
The power of the people reigned supreme that we chase them away simply by asking them questions that they were not smart enough to answer.
It's time to bring an end to this type of pedophilic behaviour.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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The power of the people reigned supreme that we chase them away simply by asking them questions that they were not smart enough to answer.
It's time to bring an end to this type of pedophilic behaviour.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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