Mongoose Malus Mens and Women Fat Tire Mountain Bike
26 views • 8 months ago
- Comfortable and stable ride with a steel mountain-style fat tire frame and 26-inch wheels, fit to riders 5'4" to 6'2" tall
- Seamless gear transitions with the 7-speed shifter, ensuring smooth and effortless changes for a more enjoyable riding experience
- Ensure crisp stopping and precise speed control with the front and rear disc brakes, adding an extra layer of safety to your rides
- Conquer any terrain effortlessly with the fat, knobby 4-inch wide mountain tires that effortlessly roll over obstacles, while the light and strong 4" alloy rims provide durability and agility
- Stay in full control out on the trail with the alloy A-head stem and mountain handlebar
