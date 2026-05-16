Riccardo Bosi on Why Military Rule Is the Only Way to Cleanse the System





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President Trump just admitted it. Three times. He took the cognitive exam three times during his three terms as president. Not two. Three.





In this discussion, John Michael Chambers and Riccardo Bosi unpack the president's recent Truth Social post—a drive-by revelation that should be front-page news but will be ignored by the same people who ignored full-term abortion, child sex trafficking, and every other horror the cabal has normalized.





Bosi delivers the hard reality: if they weren't shocked by any of that, nothing will shock them. Not even when their bank accounts are zeroed out. The docility, the credulity, the decades of drugging and brainwashing have destroyed that scintilla of humanity in too many. They will sit and wait for someone to tell them what to do—even as the world crumbles around them. That is why military law is the only way.





The United States is under martial law right now. Australia, under the suzerainty of the U.S., is under martial law right now. What you're seeing—the precision, the cleaning out of the political class, the bureaucracy, the legal class, the military class, the police class—that is martial law. It's just not fully revealed. And it doesn't need to be.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.