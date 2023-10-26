Three reasons dinasours can' t be old

Oh well. more lies revealed! The whole reasoning behind evolution was to prove the non existence of God. Man is the king pin, God is mythology! You never see the Theory of Evolution being bashed by the public, even though it has never been proven to be more than just a theory. But more and more we are seeing today the bashing of all Christianity!
