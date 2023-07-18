Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3119b - [DS] Right On Schedule, Trump Messages He Will Be Arrested & Indicted For J6
X22 Report
Published 21 hours ago

The [DS] is now deploying everything they have at Trump. They going to use everything they have to try to keep him from winning the elections. Trump has put out the message that the [DS] is ready to indict him again for J6. This will be the third indictment. The [DS] is right on schedule, the people can now see the [DS] system, and the people are siding with the one man that can stop them. The [DS] knows they cannot win the election so they will use a cyber attack and war to stop it. 

trumpnewspoliticsprepperpreppingdeep stateshtfdonald trumpjoe bidennew world orderbidenx22 reportx22reportx22 financial report

