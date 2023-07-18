X22 Report - Ep 3119b - [DS] Right On Schedule, Trump Messages He Will Be Arrested & Indicted For J6

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com





______________________________________________________

The [DS] is now deploying everything they have at Trump. They going to use everything they have to try to keep him from winning the elections. Trump has put out the message that the [DS] is ready to indict him again for J6. This will be the third indictment. The [DS] is right on schedule, the people can now see the [DS] system, and the people are siding with the one man that can stop them. The [DS] knows they cannot win the election so they will use a cyber attack and war to stop it.

