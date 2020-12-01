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The Taboo That Could Break America, Part III
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38 views • December 01, 2020
In the concluding video of this series, Jared Taylor explains the debilitating effects on the United States of the taboo against discussing the genetics of racial differences. Our undeceived international competitors are poised to dominate us.
First posted to BitChute on November 26, 2020.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/the-taboo-that-could-break-america-part-iii
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted to BitChute on November 26, 2020.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/the-taboo-that-could-break-america-part-iii
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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