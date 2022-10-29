Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter! The Race to the Midterms Heats Up 10/28/22

Well, it's official- Elon Musk has acquired Twitter, promising to restore freedom of speech and all of those pesky "permanently banned" Conservative accounts. We wonder if Resistance Chicks will be brought back from the crypt, maybe on All Saints Day- Nov 1st? That would be a turn of events; of course democrats and liberals are in full meltdown mode. This week Biden didn't make so many gaffes as much as the number of flat out fantasy-land lies. He told journalists he brought down gas from $5 a gallon and passed student loan debt forgiveness in the Senate- no Joe, you made it up as an executive decision- not votes there buddy. Facebook's stock is crashing and well known stock guru Jim Cramer apologizes and cries on air for losing people's money. And we've got a big silver squeeze as bouillon sellers offer huge buy back premiums. All of that and much more ahead! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/elon-musk-takes-over-twitter-the-race-to-the-midterms-heats-up/





NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!





Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV