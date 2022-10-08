As Executive Orders Open Doors for Transhumanism Globalists Commit Green Crimes | Craig Hagin, Jeff Dornik

Robert O'Rourke and Democrats scrape the bottom of the ethical barrel as footage is released of them infiltrating assisted living homes in order to trick people into votes. Acting desperately before early voting a crew surrounds an elderly man and is caught telling him who to vote for without complete use of his mental faculties.

For decades Big Pharma and hospital titans have profited off the backs of the people in this world with managed healthcare. Vaccines, medicine, hospital care and various other means to keep people buying from them in a never-ending cycle of sickness has crippled nations. Until 2020, this was at a decline as many began to seek alternative means to treat medical issues and a strong distrust for these people was growing.

In many technological advances people have made better lives for themselves but on the other hand have become unable to avoid their control over day to day living. Technology and healthcare have collided opening the doors to changing the fabric of natural humanity.

This final agitation to control the world by globalists, technocrats, elitists and humanistic billionaires comes to the doors of every living person.

Pastor Craig Hagin joins to discuss overcoming even the most simple of tyranny and restoring a nation to God the creator. Is there hope in this war we endure?

Jeff Dornik joins discussing transhumanism and the new battle the nation faces to avoid complete human change. Does Big Pharma rule the world?

Are the politicians complicit in the overthrow of the United States? Dustin and Jeff challenge the narrative of complacency and truth in where the nation is going. There will be no person unscathed by the questions they present.





Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting





Support independent media:

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and discover the new Kingdom Bundle and also other great plans from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MyPillow Sandals. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.

- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.

- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.

- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV for exclusive shows from a rapidly growing streaming platform. Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe