SPINNERS Mega-Compilation - (When the Graphene Oxide Demons Are Unleashed)

Jim Crenshaw
May 27, 2023
We never saw this happen before the rollout of the fake covid vax and 5G. There absolutely has to be some kind of relationship to this happening over and over around the world.
These people see something we cannot. It is obviously terrifyingly evil.
Special thanks to the following channels for providing some of the individual content.
Covidbc.me @ https://t.me/covidbc
Vaccineinjuries.ca @ https://t.me/VaccineInjuriesca
Xray_911 @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AaCBWCaJHG9W/
Video compilation by: Wake.The.Fuck.Up: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sM6uwV2ISwp1/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.