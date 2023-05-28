SPINNERS Mega-Compilation - (When the Graphene Oxide Demons Are Unleashed)

Jim Crenshaw





May 27, 2023





We never saw this happen before the rollout of the fake covid vax and 5G. There absolutely has to be some kind of relationship to this happening over and over around the world.





These people see something we cannot. It is obviously terrifyingly evil.

Special thanks to the following channels for providing some of the individual content.

Covidbc.me @ https://t.me/covidbc

Vaccineinjuries.ca @ https://t.me/VaccineInjuriesca

Xray_911 @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AaCBWCaJHG9W/

Video compilation by: Wake.The.Fuck.Up: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sM6uwV2ISwp1/