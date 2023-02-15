Create New Account
GOP Sen. Vance Blasts Buttigieg For Focus On 'Fake Problems' After Toxic Train Derailment
Published 21 hours ago
GOP Sen. Vance Blasts Buttigieg For lack of interest or focus on Toxic Train Derailment

He encourages everyone to have their wells tested to make sure the water is drinkable. He thinks there were serious mistakes made. There are no shortcuts here. 

https://rumble.com/v29jyle-gop-sen.-vance-blasts-buttigieg-for-focus-on-fake-problems-after-toxic-trai.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3

Keywords
derailmentevacuationjd vanceohio trainpalestine ohiotoxic disaster

