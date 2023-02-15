GOP Sen. Vance Blasts Buttigieg For Focus On 'Fake Problems' After Toxic Train Derailment

GOP Sen. Vance Blasts Buttigieg For lack of interest or focus on Toxic Train Derailment
He encourages everyone to have their wells tested to make sure the water is drinkable. He thinks there were serious mistakes made. There are no shortcuts here.
https://rumble.com/v29jyle-gop-sen.-vance-blasts-buttigieg-for-focus-on-fake-problems-after-toxic-trai.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.