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General William " Jerry" Boykin on UFOs and Djinn
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160 views • September 30, 2021
When retired Lt. Gen. William “Jerry” Boykin, the former commander of the U.S. Army’s elite and secretive Delta Force, published a book in 2008, it detailed some of the Pentagon’s most sensitive operations of the 20th century. Among them were the 1979 hostage crisis in Iran, the 1989 hunt for Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega and the tragically flawed 1993 mission in Somalia that killed 18 U.S. troops and was later depicted in the book and movie “Black Hawk Down.”
"whether you understand it or not,,,thats a demonic spirit ...over the city of Mogadishu" -retired Lt. Gen. William “Jerry” Boykin,
"whether you understand it or not,,,thats a demonic spirit ...over the city of Mogadishu" -retired Lt. Gen. William “Jerry” Boykin,
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