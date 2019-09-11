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Therapy explained- the BAX AURA PTL Laser
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51 views • September 11, 2019
We use this high-tech cold laser to carry digitized homeopathic frequencies into the nervous system via acupuncture meridian points. 350 different files for a variety of symptoms and conditions. The best of light and vibrational medicine without needles. Can even help lessen allergies.
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