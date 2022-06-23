Google Engineer Blake Lemoine Believes an AI has Become Sentient

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Google engineer Blake Lemoine who believes an AI has become sentient joins Tucker Carlson:
"At the end of the day, it's just a different kind of person."
Google has placed Lemoine on leave for breaking this to the public.