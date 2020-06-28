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VANESSA GUILLÉN HARASSMENT CODE OF SILENCE
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38 views • June 28, 2020
Vanessa Guillén Harassment Code of Silence - watch until the end
I'm sad to see this happening to Vanessa Guillén. Yet again another harassment cold case on a military base.
The information they require has already been logged with the NSA. A Missing cellphone can only go so far away from the owner. Let’s Ask Senator Cruz to submit an official inquiry to open up this pandora's box as 'A cover up off bad intentions'.
Protect our fellow sister soldiers in the army, and by God's mercy to please bring peace to the family of this brave upstanding Officer honouring the free world.
Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
I'm sad to see this happening to Vanessa Guillén. Yet again another harassment cold case on a military base.
The information they require has already been logged with the NSA. A Missing cellphone can only go so far away from the owner. Let’s Ask Senator Cruz to submit an official inquiry to open up this pandora's box as 'A cover up off bad intentions'.
Protect our fellow sister soldiers in the army, and by God's mercy to please bring peace to the family of this brave upstanding Officer honouring the free world.
Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
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