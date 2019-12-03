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How To Plant Strawberries For Beginners!
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1113 views • December 03, 2019
Hi guys! So, I recently decided I wanted to be a gardener. Now that it's officially spring, I looked up a bunch of different fruits and veggies I could grow on my balcony and I decided on starting with strawberries!! They are relatively simple to grow and plant. The best method for beginners is to go to a nursery and pick up some plants. Growing from seeds is a more difficult task and takes much much longer. In this video, I share what I've learned about growing strawberries. I'm no gardening professional, just a beginner, but I love it. I figured I'd share my little gardening journey with you guys on youtube!! Hope you enjoy!!
Where I got everything for this video:
Strawberries: Local Nursery
Hanging troughs: Walmart
Soil: Local Nursery (make sure the potting soil you get is a rich soil for the strawberries to thrive)
Gloves: Walmart
Watering Can: Walmart
Gnomes: Walmart
Organic Fertilizer: Home Depot
Where I got everything for this video:
Strawberries: Local Nursery
Hanging troughs: Walmart
Soil: Local Nursery (make sure the potting soil you get is a rich soil for the strawberries to thrive)
Gloves: Walmart
Watering Can: Walmart
Gnomes: Walmart
Organic Fertilizer: Home Depot
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