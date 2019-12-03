How To Plant Strawberries For Beginners!

Hi guys! So, I recently decided I wanted to be a gardener. Now that it's officially spring, I looked up a bunch of different fruits and veggies I could grow on my balcony and I decided on starting with strawberries!! They are relatively simple to grow and plant. The best method for beginners is to go to a nursery and pick up some plants. Growing from seeds is a more difficult task and takes much much longer. In this video, I share what I've learned about growing strawberries. I'm no gardening professional, just a beginner, but I love it. I figured I'd share my little gardening journey with you guys on youtube!! Hope you enjoy!!



Where I got everything for this video:

Strawberries: Local Nursery

Hanging troughs: Walmart

Soil: Local Nursery (make sure the potting soil you get is a rich soil for the strawberries to thrive)

Gloves: Walmart

Watering Can: Walmart

Gnomes: Walmart

Organic Fertilizer: Home Depot