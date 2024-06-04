BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. Respond to the Trump Verdict
High Hopes
High Hopes
157 views • 11 months ago

Tucker Carlson


May 31, 2024


Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s conviction.


Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:


 / @tcnetwork


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #DonaldTrump #DonaldTrumpJr #verdict #conviction #Trumptrial #JoeBiden #censorship #Russia #HillaryClinton #response #reaction #react #politics #news


Chapters:

00:00 Will They Try to Kill Donald Trump?

08:34 Donald Trump Jr. Analyzes the Case

19:34 Joe Biden

23:32 Their Attempt to Strip Trump of Secret Service Protection

28:59 Republicans Couldn’t Do This to Obama

32:02 How We Should Respond to Convictions


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfIMO-glGFc

Keywords
trumppresidenttucker carlsondonald trump jrverdictconvictionresponse
